Automatically transcribed and lightly edited.

Michael Lyon: [00:00:00] This is Heartbeat, conversations about medical science, research, and the discoveries that touch our lives, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. I'm Michael Lyon. My guest today is Russellell McCulloh, MD, Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Research at UNMC and Vice President for Research for Nebraska Medicine, leading many of the clinical research initiatives for the academic health system. Welcome.

Russell McCulloh: Well, thanks for having me.

Michael Lyon: Many people hear the words clinical trial and immediately think of something, , experimental. Or maybe something that, represents a last resort. Is that really what a clinical trial is?

Russell McCulloh: No. Where I would put clinical trials is this is how we solve big problems together between patients, and providers, and scientists. And so I think of it as a team effort. if you think about all of the medical advances that have come, they, they come through the creation of that new [00:01:00] knowledge. And a clinical trial is the most respectful of the individual and provides the best information so that we can make the best decisions about what happens next.

Michael Lyon: I suppose too that anybody that's listening that's taken a prescription medication, or received a vaccine, or a knee, replacement, it would be fair to say that they have benefited from clinical trials.

Russell McCulloh: Oh, absolutely. And much of the information that we learn from clinical trials informs exactly those things. So, this is for devices, this is for medicines. This could be just in ways that we take care of folks that don't involve something physical, but just in the practice pattern.

Michael Lyon: When we talk about clinical trials, what kind of diseases and conditions are we really talking about? Are these studies based primarily towards cancer, or is the field much broader than people realize?

Russell McCulloh: Oh, it's very broad. So I'm a pediatrician, and an infectious disease doc, and an internist, so from, you know, from cradle to grave, I'm trained to, [00:02:00] care for patients, across the lifespan, and I focus on infections. And when it comes to any medical condition, and that includes health, it is part of, what benefits from clinical trials.

Michael Lyon: And of course, we think of health and clinical trials in terms of, treatments for physical ailments, but that can even extend to Alzheimer's, mental health, and other conditions.

Russell McCulloh: Oh, absolutely. If you think about any problem that you encounter in your own home, part of what you're asking is, "All right, well, what's going on here, and how can I address it?" Well, that's the same in anything in medicine, which is, what do you have, and how can I help fix it? Or if I can't fix it, how can I make you suffer less and enjoy life more? And we do the same things there, which is we ask questions, and we go about systematically answering them, and that's really the, crux of what a clinical trial is, is just asking a question and going about answering it in a structured fashion as a team.

Michael Lyon: Most of us [00:03:00] hear that a new drug has been approved, but we don't often hear about the years of research that came before that.Walk us through that journey. How does a treatment go from an idea in the lab, or even prior to the lab, to something that your doctor can prescribe?

Russell McCulloh: Well, if you're thinking about this through a medicine, there could be a variety of those. I'll use antibiotics as an example because we've all taken an antibiotic before, and what happens there is we look for potential Basically chemicals that some are found in nature, some are based off of things we find in nature, that we think would work to kill a bacteria and not harm a person.And most of those we actually get from nature. So if you look at the history of antibiotics, those are... They looked at things in dirt, right? Because it turns out the things that kill bacteria are the things that other bacteria make. And so you find that candidate, and then you look at it from a structure, from a does it [00:04:00] hurt animals that are not humans?And if it's deemed to be safe at those pre-human, studies, then you start looking at, well, can we give that medicine in an amount that could be safe and could be effective? And take it through those successive steps, first with healthy individuals, to those individuals who could directly benefit, to a broader spectrum of, folks who have the disease on a large scale to understand how effective that drug is.

Michael Lyon: I guess that, “is it safe” would be one of the questions that comes about in the very early phases of this, and then the other phases, “does it appear to work,” “are there side effects,” and what are the other aspects to this?

Russell McCulloh: That's absolutely right. So safety is the number one. It supersedes everything else, because we don't wanna make things worse.And If we can figure out safety any time before we get to a person, that's what we're going to do, uh, first.

Michael Lyon: So, before somebody ever volunteers for a clinical [00:05:00] trial, what sort of safeguards are in place?

Russell McCulloh: So, most clinical trials happen in what are called phases, and so the, phases are based on how much we know about where the drug goes in the body and how safe it is at that time.We start with healthy volunteers who are the least likely to have a problem 'cause they have nothing else going on, and that tells us where the drug goes and what side effects they may be experiencing at, at a otherwise healthy. Prior to that, we may do animal studies.

Michael Lyon: Those are some brave people, by the way, that are healthy and are putting themselves at, well, not necessarily some risk, but certainly heading off on a journey that has some unknowns to it.

Russell McCulloh: Oh, absolutely. Research involves risk. We always talk about risk. And you're right, they are both brave, and we know that when asked, they believe that they are contributing to something bigger than themselves, and that has a benefit as well.We are, you know, as human beings, we like games, we like stories, we like helping others. This is something where we are kind of in all three of those areas. We are [00:06:00] participating in the story of creating something new that can benefit others.

Michael Lyon: As a matter of fact, in the news recently, were stories about the volunteers for the new Ebola vaccine, who were healthy and were ready to do their part—and voiced that particular sentiment.

Russell McCulloh: Omaha in particular, and actually other areas across Nebraska, were huge volunteers for, instance, for COVID-19 vaccine studies and other treatment studies. We were some of the first people in the nation to raise our hand and participate, and that was tens of thousands of folks, and that was many who did not have a promise of benefit, but believed that they may be helping their neighbor.

Michael Lyon: Once the study begins, who's watching to make sure the participants remain safe?

Russell McCulloh: There are a lot of people who watch. First and foremost, there's what's called a principal investigator. This is the person who is in charge of the study, who is ultimately responsible for the safety and well-being of every one of their participants. They lead a team that includes research coordinators, that, can [00:07:00] include, laboratory technicians, statisticians to make sure that the study is done appropriately and that the information that is obtained during the course of the study is of the highest quality and then evaluated the most rigorously. All studies that involve a drug or a device a-a-and that involve people are reviewed by what's called an institutional review board, and that is composed of both medical and scientific experts as well as community members who look at protocols, and they ask themselves, "What's the benefit? What's the risk?Is this good science? Should this be done?" And so no study goes through without the community already saying, "Yes, this is worth going through." That the, balance of risk and benefit, bends toward the favor of the participant and the science.

Michael Lyon: And of course, there is the safeguard, right up front for the participant to understand what's happening and give informed consent.If partway through a trial a participant does not [00:08:00] feel, for whatever reason, that they can continue, can they just leave?

Russell McCulloh: Oh, yes. So consent is not a single event. Consent is a continuous process, and we have conversations about the study from the beginning through signing of a consent document, which really just says that someone understands what they're getting into and wants to proceed.That's not a binding contract. That is just an affirmative statement to volunteer, donate their time, maybe their, information, maybe blood or other specimens. And at any point they can say, "You know what? This just isn't right for me anymore." And no harm, no foul, you exit.

Michael Lyon: Who can actually participate in a clinical trial? Is it people who have exhausted every treatment option? Or are there studies that, will qualify eligible participants, and I would ask you who is eligible for these various things- to studies that they may not be aware of?

Russell McCulloh: There are studies for healthy people. There are studies for sick people. It all [00:09:00] varies. At the University of Nebraska Medical Center, there's about 800 open clinical trials, right now.

Michael Lyon: Wow.

Russell McCulloh: And, so some are studies for folks who have maybe advanced cancer or difficult to treat diseases, and they're looking for another option.Others may be, participating in studies where they're just looking for healthy volunteers. And there's lots of resources for that. Both on the University of Nebraska Medical Center's website and Nebraska Medicines, where people can search. They can look at by medical indication or by medical topic or by disease, and to see if they may fit.And we're working on improving access to those so people can find any that may be of interest to them 'cause many people are interested.

Michael Lyon: So, if someone's considering joining a clinical trial, What are the potential benefits, and just as importantly, what are the risks that everyone should understand?

Russell McCulloh: The benefits vary by the type of study. The direct benefits can [00:10:00] be nothing, meaning that there's no direct benefit to you as a person, but you're helping society or other patients in the future who have a condition, that you have because you're helping to create new knowledge that improves the way that we treat, others with your condition. You also may get access, though, to, treatments that you otherwise wouldn't, which may be of benefit depending on what is the current standard of care. The other thing that everyone benefits from is there are more brains, more people, more eyes on you asking questions about your health and well-being and following along. If you look at outcomes in cancer, for instance, we know that individuals who are in places that have access to clinical trials versus those who don't, on average, do better with their cancer, and that's in part because of the level of staffing, of rigor, of the number of folks that are participating in your care.There's just more resources There. You individually may have the same experience going, [00:11:00] you know, to a, at a place that has a trial or doesn't, but on average, you have a bit better chance of having a bit better experience.

Michael Lyon: If I'm considering participating in a clinical trial, what should I be sure to ask upfront?

Russell McCulloh: Well, one of the biggest is the bother factor, which is what do I have to do, and what are the risks of those things I have to do? So, there could be blood draws. There could be a medicine or a device. There could be side effects. There could be pain or discomfort. The other one is about confidentiality, your own information. Now, we live in a world where we unwittingly often give our information to all sorts of people who don't have our best interests at heart. The advantage in a clinical trial is that we have to tell you exactly what information we're asking for and what we're going to do with it, and at any point, you could tell us, "I don't want you to do that anymore." And so, being aware of that, but also knowing that you are empowered to say no to mitigate those sort of risks.

Michael Lyon: We've been hearing, a lot in recent years about making clinical trials [00:12:00] more diverse. Why does it matter that participants represent different ages, races, ethnicities, and backgrounds?

Russell McCulloh: There are two concepts that I think are very important. One is something called precision medicine, which means that I need to, have treatments available that help populations and communities with certain characteristics because that improves outcomes.The other is personalized medicine, meaning that I need to have approaches, technologies, other supporting, items or interventions that make it easier or more effective to receive those interventions or, take those medicines or what have you. And engaging communities across various geographies, across, varying race and ethnicity helps us with both of those things so that we are certain that when we give something to someone from a certain population, or a certain background, that we know on average that it's going to benefit them.The biggest, diversity, that we try to ensure actually is [00:13:00] gender because we know that there are some sex-based differences between males and females on how they may respond to medicines or how their disease may progress.

Michael Lyon: Is there also an economic factor that you have to consider, based on the fact that many people of moderate to low income, don't have the same access to healthcare?

Russell McCulloh: When it comes to clinical trials, a lot of what we work on now is how do we remove those barriers to access, which often are similar barriers that they experience in accessing healthcare. If we make it easier for you to access these pieces, what are those technologies, staffing approaches that'll help us ensure you can get access to the healthcare that you need as well?

Michael Lyon: Suppose a listener says, "I'd like to learn more." Where should they begin looking for legitimate clinical trials, and how can they tell the difference between credible research and something they should avoid?

Russell McCulloh: There are some very robust public available repositories [00:14:00] for what clinical trials are going on. One of the largest is called clinicaltrials.gov, and that gives you all the active trials registered with them, which the Food and Drug Administration requires anything that they regulate to be listed there, and anything that is funded by the federal government also has to be listed there if it's a clinical trial.And so that, you can search by keyword, by disease type. That helps a lot. Locally are resources we have on, multiple areas. So if it's a cancer trial, you could look at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center or Nebraska Medicine or the UNMC, website. And, for any other condition, you can look at Nebraska Medicine, UNMC, or, or Children's.Those are the places I'd look first because those are the places where trials are available in your area, which are the ones that are most likely, to be available to you. There are Invitations maybe to participate in research that are actually just marketing in disguise. And so direct outreach, if it's not from a trusted source, you should ask questions about, "Well, where is this coming [00:15:00] from?"

Michael Lyon: That could be a red flag?

Russell McCulloh: Yeah, that could be a red flag. Many of those are gonna be surveys. True clinical trials, you'll hear advertisements, online for some of the commercial, organizations that do, early phase studies.Those are, actually highly regulated, as well. So, it doesn't hurt to learn more, and they are bound by law to give you honest answers, because they do FDA-regulated trials, which you can also find on clinicaltrials.gov.

Michael Lyon: As we wrap up, what's the biggest misconception about clinical trials that you'd like to clear up?

Russell McCulloh: Well, I think the biggest is that this is about researchers doing something to somebody. Good research is civic engagement. The reason that I'm so passionate about this is that it's really a sacred trust between the public, the university, the health systems, and that it takes all of us working together to create that new knowledge.And good research should be both community informed and community directed, meaning that we're solving problems that [00:16:00] we're being asked to solve, not ones that interest us personally, alone. But you can be personally passionate about it, but we need to be doing the things that solve the problems that people tell us are important.

Michael Lyon: Dr. Russell McCulloh is Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Research at UNMC and Vice President for Research for Nebraska Medicine, leading many of the clinical research initiatives for the academic health system. We've been talking about clinical trials. Dr. McCulloh, thanks so much for your time today.

Russell McCulloh: Thank you.

Michael Lyon: I'm Michael Lyon, and this is Heartbeat.