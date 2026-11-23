Automatically transcribed and lightly edited

Michael Lyon: [00:00:00] This is Heartbeat, conversations about medical science, research, and the discoveries that touch our lives in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. I'm Michael Lyon. My guest today is Cyrus Desousa, MBBS, Chief UNMC Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism. Welcome. Thanks so much for being here.

Cyrus Desouza: Thank you so much for inviting me.

Michael Lyon: GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound have transformed the treatment of diabetes and obesity. They're also generating intense debate from celebrity use and drug shortages to questions about long-term safety. Today, I hope we can sort out some fact from fiction. We've all heard those names, but let's start at the beginning. What exactly are GLP-1 drugs, and how do they work in the body?

Cyrus Desouza: So GLP-1 drugs, GLP is actually a naturally occurring hormone. So all [00:01:00] people have GLP-1 naturally. Now, we have found that people with diabetes and people with, weight problems and obesity have lower levels of GLP-1 when they eat.So normally, GLP-1 is produced by your intestinal tract, after you start eating, and it sort of limits the amount you eat, and it controls your desire for eating and your long-term appetite. But when…

Michael Lyon: So we have a naturally occurring substance in our body that actually helps to regulate appetite and insulin, blood sugar, those kinds of things.

Cyrus Desouza: Correct. So, this is a naturally occurring, you know, substance, and we know, we knew of its existence for a long time. but we thought about it as a real medication, when it was discovered [00:02:00] really incidentally by, scientists, who were investigating the Gila monster. They found that the Gila monster, when it bit its prey, which is usually rats, would stop moving, and they thought it was some sort of a neurotoxin, means affecting your nerves.

Michael Lyon: believe I've heard that-

Cyrus Desouza: Right ...

Michael Lyon: in the past.

Cyrus Desouza: Yeah. And it turned out that is not true. It was just a GLP-1 which was very long-acting, and so it, it used to cause the blood sugar of the rats to get close to zero, and so they had no energy or anything to move. So that's how they decided, well, this could be a great drug for people with diabetes.That's how actually the whole science of GLP-1 started.

Michael Lyon: You're saying at that time, even though now we know that this is a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate all those things, that at the time we hadn't identified that as such? [00:03:00]

Cyrus Desouza: Correct. We had identified it, but we didn't know how potent its properties were let's put it that way. The gut hormones have been identified a long time ago, but what they did exactly and how effective they were was unknown, until this natural episode demonstrated that it could be a potent drug So then, companies decided to take a look and make forms of extended, long-acting GLP-1s.The GLP-1 that exists naturally in your body is very short-acting, a few minutes. And so, it has to be continuously pro-produced, to have any effect for a long time. So, these GLP-1s we have nowadays are very long-acting. It started with once-daily injections, and now it's like once-weekly injections.And in fact, to come in the next couple of years is once-monthly injections. So [00:04:00] they all work in s- a similar fashion. Precisely what they do is they have a lot of effects on the stomach. That means they delay your emptying of your stomach when you eat a certain amount of food.The next time you feel hungry is dependent on how fast your stomach gets empty. It slows this emptying down, so your stomach feels full for much longer, and so you don't really feel like eating. That's its main mechanism. A second mechanism is it does increase, in-increase the production of insulin from the pancreas, which then helps your, patients with diabetes to control their blood sugars better And thirdly, they, go to the brain and signal the brain to decrease appetite in the long term.So, these are the various ways GLP-1s primarily act. But they've also been known to [00:05:00] act, besides the gastrointestinal system. They can protect kidneys. They've been known to protect the heart and the card-cardiovascular system, from increased risk. So, they have other effects other than just the weight loss and the control of, blood sugars.

Michael Lyon: So these are not the first weight loss medications we've seen. W-beyond the things that you've described, is there anything else that distinguishes this class of drugs from the ones that have come before?

Cyrus Desouza: Yeah. So, the ones that have come before have, not been so potent, and have had several side effects.There was the fen-phen craze from long ago, and we know how that ended with cardiac problems. We have the modern version of fen-phen, which we call phentermine, which doesn't have those complications. But the maximum tolerated, dose produces about a ten percent reduction in body weight.And there [00:06:00] are other drugs that also affect the brain chemistry that we do have. But they produce about a seven percent reduction in body weight Now, the GLP-1s to date, depending on which one you choose, can reduce weight twenty, twenty-five percent sometimes, and very often fifteen percent. So, the weight loss is much more potent, and durable than the ones with the drugs that we've had before.

Michael Lyon: who is considered, an appropriate candidate for these medications, and who probably isn't?

Cyrus Desouza: Well, let's start with those who are. So, anybody whose BMI, which is an indicator of, how much, body fat, et cetera, you have, whose BMI is greater than twenty-seven, and has some sort of comorbidity.That means you have cardiovascular disease, or you have sleep apnea, or high [00:07:00] blood pressure, or diabetes or pre-diabetes. So, any of these things, or lipid problems. So if you are twenty-seven or higher and you have these problems, you're a good candidate for that. Or if you have none of those secondary problems, but your BMI is greater than thirty, then also you are a good candidate for that.

Michael Lyon: You just mentioned that these medications appear to benefit heart health and possibly kidney health. Those findings have certainly gained less attention, but how significant are those findings?

Cyrus Desouza: I think they're very significant because, historically, when we have diabetes medications from prior to two thousand and eight, they used to approve them if they improve their blood sugar.But it was found that some drugs actually increased the cardiovascular risk of diabetes patients, that means heart attacks and strokes, even when they were controlling the blood sugar. So then [00:08:00] what is the benefit? So, there was mandated that all future diabetes drugs must evaluate the benefit to the cardiovascular system before being, used, in the population.So hence from there, we now know which drugs do and do not. So historically, GLP-1s, lower some inflammation in the blood vessels. Part of the effect may be because they also lower weight, in general, which causes, other beneficial effects like lowering of inflammation or lowering of, your, hypertension, so it decreases your blood pressure, and it can improve your lipids.All those things can contribute to a lowering of the risk of heart attacks and strokes. So generally, most studies show about, between a fifteen and twenty percent reduction in your risk for cardiovascular [00:09:00] disease, those that other trials that show. And kidney disease, also some of these are beneficial and can reduce decline of, your, kidney function over time, especially if you have diabetes.So those are some beneficial effects. I also want to mention actually, people with sleep apnea. Tirzepatide, which is one of the GLP-1s, is actually has been shown to reduce, sleep apnea episodes by as much as sixty percent, which is huge.

Michael Lyon: Wow.

Cyrus Desouza: So, that is remarkable.I think, because the only other treatment for sleep apnea currently is a CPAP, which you have to wear every night, and it can be quite uncomfortable. Mm-hmm. And many people don't like to wear it. So you know, this is a great alternative for those people.

Michael Lyon: Many patients say that these drugs quiet what they call food noise, constant thoughts about eating.What do researchers think is happening there? [00:10:00]

Cyrus Desouza: So there have been a lot of studies showing, food noise. What food noise means is I could describe to you like a patient who, knew everything about being on a, appropriate diet for diabetes. He was an intellectual, he was a professor.He knew everything that needed to be known, and he would try very hard to go on these diets, . And he would succeed many times, and then after a while, he would just say, "I just can't do it anymore." And if you asked him, "What does that mean?" He would say, "I know I'm not supposed to be eating, but there is this constant urging behind my mind that you're hungry or that I'm bored, and the response should be I should eat something."That is what is called by [00:11:00] background noise, food noise, okay? That's what we mean. So once we put this person on a GLP-1, he said, "You know what? I don't even think about food anymore. Before this, I used to think about food all the time. When's the next meal? What should I eat?Should I eat this? No, that's not good. Maybe I should eat that." So, there was a constant thoughts about food, in the background. That is food noise. And right now, his attention was 0% on food. Like, he never thought about food. He's like, "Oh my gosh, I forgot to eat lunch." But he would not know that he had.Now, that would never happen before a GLP-1, right? So that is the dramatic effect. What happens is usually the short term is just it makes your stomach full and all that stuff. But in the long term, because you eat less and less, your stomach shrinks. So [00:12:00] automatically, the amount of food you need is less.Because as you eat more and more, your stomach can also expand. And then it signals to your brain, that you no longer need to be eating this much, or you no longer need to be thinking about food all that much. So there's all this food, noise that we talk about. But I think this goes beyond food noise itself.I mean, many people have reported, the decrease of what we would call alcohol noise, meaning people used to, always feel like they wanted to drink alcohol And if you ask some people, they say, "Well, I have no desire to drink alcohol anymore." And there's research going on in that area now to see if that's true or not.But a lot of anecdotal episodes say that. So that's in lay terms what's happening, to people.

Michael Lyon: Let's move on and talk about side effects.Many patients say these drugs, or the common side effects seem to involve the digestive [00:13:00] system. What should patients realistically expect, and when should symptoms become a concern?

Cyrus Desouza: So most patients, um, I would say 30 to 40% of patients will experience minor side effects. GI side effects, means gastrointestinal.They commonly are nausea. They range-- I should say the mildest range from just not feeling like eating. So, I would like to just relate to you one patient who had diabetes, was obese, and we were having a hard time discussing, controlling his diabetes. And so he agreed to be on this.But after a month or so, he called me and said, "Look, I want to stop this medication." And I said, "Why? Is it giving you a lot of side effects?" He's like, "No, not [00:14:00] side effects, I would say, but I just don't feel like eating, and I'm-- I really do want to eat." "I don't want to live without wanting to eat." Yeah. "So, I prefer having my appetite."So, that's the mildest form, I would say.

Michael Lyon: Is there a kind of an over-regulation that happens here? So, the stomach's emptying more rapidly, people are not thinking about food, they're not feeling like eating? You see patients as you're treating them with these drugs. Are there people that just disregard a reasonable, and well-balanced diet during the day and don't eat anything or next to nothing?

Cyrus Desouza: Yes. I mean, there's a wide spectrum. So normally when you are on this drug, we always advise you to have a balanced small meals. we tell you to avoid long periods of starvation or fasting. That's not good for you. So we say small meals spaced [00:15:00] out. and if you are not able to do that, that's when the side effects really kick in.So, you know, nausea, vomiting, especially when you fast for a long time and then you get a bit hungry, and then you eat more, and then the drug kicks in, and then you're, feeling gassy, burping, acidity in your stomach. There are pains, cramps in your intestines. All that can happen if you don't regulate your diet adequately while on this drug.So diet is extremely important, to, A, avoid side effects, but B, for it to be an effective adjunct to diet, meaning as an addition to diet.

Michael Lyon: One of the things that happens regardless of whether or not people take GLP-1s, if they embark on a weight loss journey, is the loss of lean muscle, more than, a physician treating them might like to see.and so [00:16:00] people are always advised to partake in exercise that slows down that muscle loss. Is there a concern about more of a lean muscle loss for people taking GLP-1s, and how do you deal with that?

Cyrus Desouza: So, I think lean muscle is a very complex issue. Lean muscle mass, first of all, it depends on the speed of your weight loss.and this I would quantify by saying any weight loss Be it due to bariatric surgery, which causes large amounts of weight loss, or be it due to GLP-1, or be it due to your latest fad diet. the speed of, weight loss is important. If you lose weight very fast, you're probably going to lose muscle mass, whichever way you've done it, either GLP-1, bariatric surgery, whatever.if you lose at a much more healthier rate, which we consider one pound a [00:17:00] week, or less, you lose less muscle weight. Plus, if you were to do, some light weights during your weight loss, you would much better preserve your muscle mass. That being said, I don't think there's much evidence that suggests that GLP-1 causes any more muscle mass loss than other methods of weight loss. And we have to remember that lean mass loss and muscle mass are not the same. So, I do want to emphasize it because the new thought is really we're losing much more, connective tissue than muscle when we use GLP-1s. So it all measures out to be lean mass, but that's not all muscle. So I'd be cautious to say that we're losing huge amounts of muscle itself.

Michael Lyon: One criticism that's been leveled about these [00:18:00] medications is that many people regain weight after stopping the medications. And so it begs the question, as to whether most patients should expect to stay on these medications indefinitely to sustain that weight loss.

Cyrus Desouza: Yes, very interesting question because obviously it has huge implications, and we now think obesity and diabetes is a lifelong disease, just like high blood pressure or dyslipidemia, means cholesterol problems. We never stop medication for high blood pressure. We never stop medication for diabetes or cholesterol.You have to take it lifelong. And therefore, the thinking is now developing that we will probably need to take these medications, GLP-1s, lifelong to keep off weight. now the debate is how much? Is it the same dose that you took to lose the weight, or is [00:19:00] it a much lower dose as a maintenance?That we don't know yet. But whether we need to probably use it forever during a lifetime, very likely.

Michael Lyon: Affordability is a major issue, even for people that are taking these for a short period, and I'm thinking about in the long term. How much of a barrier is cost? And your perspective on that?Michael Lyon: Do you think that this will widen health disparities?

Cyrus Desouza: I do believe that that's a big issue. just to give you a statistic, only 22% of patients who should be on a GLP-1 of type two diabetes are on one, even though they are the best medication around for them. So why? Because of access issues, right?although most insurances will cover, a GLP-1 if you have diabetes, the co-insurance can be quite as large. [00:20:00] You know, $100 a month, $150 a month. This is really a large amount for a vast number of people in this country. So, even though your insurance officially covers it, really can't have access to it.So, for quite a long time now, since they've been out, they've been very, very expensive, . Cash price could be $1,000 a month. And that does, cause healthcare disparities between lower socioeconomic and higher socioeconomic, patients, and therefore can lead to worse outcomes, but on the brighter side, I would say, Medicare has recently started a new, program where, Medicare patients don't have to pay more than $50 for a GLP-1. So, we'll see how, whether that improves access.Secondly, oral pills have come out for GLP-1. They used to be all injectable. Now, [00:21:00] oral pills have recently come out in the last six months, two different types, and they are definitely cheaper than the injectable versions. I wouldn't say they're cheap, but they are cheaper than the injectable versions.But I think for the future, I really feel that because there are so many GLP-1s in development now, as many as twenty twenty-five, that market forces will drive down the price of GLP-1s, in time. I really do feel like maybe in three, four years, you could get GLP-1s without too much problem.

Michael Lyon: And a final question that is sort of an ethical question, but I guess, has some bearing on where the cost of these will go or stay, and that is should these medications be reserved for people with obesity and diabetes or is it [00:22:00] reasonable for someone to seek them primarily for cosmetic weight loss?

Cyrus Desouza: That's such a difficult question, isn't it? Now, because I'm a physician, I really don't advocate it for aesthetic uses, I have to relay this incident to you because it's so funny. There's a group of ladies in my, subdivision that, every early spring, they go to spas, on this, get ready for summer program, which includes a GLP-1 for, 12 weeks before the summer arrives every year.So that sort of thing I really don't advocate, because there are some serious side effects that why would you expose yourself to serious side effects if you don't actually need the drug at all, right? For example, you could get pancreatitis, inflammation of the pancreas. You can get gallstones. You can get [00:23:00] blind in your eye.These are rare complications.

Michael Lyon: Some of the others also include thyroid cancer and even some mental health concerns.

Cyrus Desouza: Yeah, thyroid cancer is really in animals. They haven't proven it in humans. But certainly I would be very careful with the pancreatitis, the gallstones, and sudden blindness in your eye.They're now very, very rare, yes. But why expose yourself to even rare complications when you don't need that? Your BMI is less than twenty-seven, but you want to lose eight pou- five pounds to get ready for the summer. Well, do it the hard way, which is exercise and diet , because you only have to lose five pounds.It's not like you have a disease or something. So, I'm against that.

Michael Lyon: My guest today has been Cyrus Desousa, MBBS, and chief of the UNMC Division of Diabetes en- Endocrinology and Metabolism. We've been talking about GLP-1s. Dr. Desousa, thank you so much for your time today.

Cyrus Desouza: Thank you so much for [00:24:00] inviting me and allowing me to share my thoughts.

Michael Lyon: I'm Michael Lyon, and this is Heartbeat.