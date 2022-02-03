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KIOS at the Movies

KIOS at the Movies: Truth or Consequences with Hannah Jayanti [Rebroadcast]

By Joshua LaBure
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST

Joshua LaBure speaks with Hannah Jayanti about her documentary Truth or Consequences.

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Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
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