Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, hosts a round table discussion with Community Programming Manager, Bilgesu Sisman, and Director of Marketing, Patrick Kinney, from Film Streams, as well as the Host of RevLeft Radio, Brett O’Shae, to discuss the newly restored 1979 Documentary about the IWW, The Wobblies.The Wobblies is playing on May 1st at Film Streams for a May Day celebration.

Listen • 54:27