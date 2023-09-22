Passages / The Great Basin

Passages

PASSAGES, the new film directed by indie auteur Ira Sachs, opens on a set where a period film is being made. An actor is being directed by filmmaker, Tomas, played by Franz Rogowski. Tomas is particular in his vision and stern in his direction, but in his personal life, he is feeling bored. His marriage to Martin, played by Ben Whishaw, is stagnant, and a distance is growing between them. This leads Tomas to have an affair with a teacher named Agate, played by Adèle Exarchopoulos.

The film unfolds with forbearing tension. There is passion and love, but it's tinged with distrust and heartbreak. The cinematography has an incredible texture and the blocking is purposeful. The film feels lived in. The camera moves through Paris and these relationships with a roaming patience, letting scenes play out in long takes, allowing us to feel like we're in the room with these people in their most vulnerable and intimate moments.

The performances from the cast are fully realized, especially our guide through the story, Franz Rogowski as Thomas. In lesser hands, this character could have been unbearable, but Rogowski brings a mix of curiosity, passion, and confusion to Thomas, who is in love but careless in the way he communicates with those around him.

Ben Whishaw, as Martin, goes through an incredible journey from a broken-hearted ex-lover to someone who is finding his strength. His performance is deeply felt. Adèle Exarchopoulos brings an honest and tender arc to Agate’s story. She starts off as the mysterious and sexy other person and unfolds to become a full character as well.

Ira Sachs has been one of my favorite filmmakers for a long time, and Passages is among his best. Do yourself a favor and see it as soon as you can.

Passages is coming soon to MUBI and is now playing at The Ross in Lincoln.

The Great Basin

Somewhere on the Loneliest Road in America, amidst wide open desert landscapes and mountains in Nevada, there is a small town. Like many small towns in America, it is home to a diverse community of people who navigate the complicated and complex world we live in. At first glance, life in this small town, as depicted in the film "The Great Basin" by filmmaker Chivas DeVinck, may appear simple and even enviable. However, the problems of the world find their way into these communities as well. In the case of this film, it was shot in the spring of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to enter our collective consciousness.

Early on, we are introduced to local radio host who entertains conspiracy theories. Old men catch up and engage in conversations about politics and life. We witness solidarity between farmers and natives who are fighting against a pipeline that threatens their land. There are discussions about water in the aquifer being diverted to Las Vegas, causing concerns about the habitability of the rest of the state. These portrayals are interwoven with beautiful sprawling landscapes, with the camera capturing the town through the lens of a car throughout the film.

"The Great Basin" offers a collection of vignettes, reminiscent of films like Richard Linklater's "Slacker" or Errol Morris' "Vernon, Florida." The film is exquisitely shot, unfolding at a deliberate pace that some may consider slow, but I found it to be perfectly meditative, complemented by a beautifully crafted sound design.

One of the things I appreciate about documentaries is their ability to show me something I may never experience firsthand. I always value getting to know people and witnessing the care they have for their community, and this film delivers on that aspect.

I thoroughly enjoyed "The Great Basin" and believe many of you would as well.

"The Great Basin" is available on Video on Demand and as a stunning Blu-ray release from Vinegar Syndrome.

