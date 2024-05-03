Ken Loach, renowned for films like "Kes" and 'I, Daniel Blake," continues his tradition of spotlighting working-class struggles in England with his latest work, "The Old Oak."

The narrative follows TJ, the owner of a dilapidated bar in a working-class neighborhood, as he befriends Yara, a Syrian refugee photographer facing xenophobia from the very moment she arrives in town. TJ, scarred by a failed coal miner strikes that his father documented, rediscovers the essence of community and the significance of solidarity amidst political turmoil and rising right wing extremism.

As typical of Loach's films, "The Old Oak" appears simple on the surface but delves deep into the intricacies of irrational political behavior and the exploitation of poor folks and refugees. The movie is focused on how governments, developers and corporations manipulate racial, class, and religious divides to maintain power, urging for unity and collective action.

In a poignant moment, TJ articulates the necessity for workers to recognize their strength in numbers and stand united inspiring Yara to pull TJ in to take action, advocating for a community based on mutual support regardless of backgrounds. "The Old Oak" serves as a reminder of the power individuals hold when they come together against systemic injustices.

This movie moved me to tears. While some debate its realism, I believe in the power of this story, especially in times of great adversity. In a world filled with pain, on going war, poverty, and overwhelming inequality, embracing a utopian vision, built on collective action, offers a glimmer of hope. I encourage you to experience "The Old Oak.’

“The Old Oak” is now playing at Film Streams.

