The new film "Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person" may announce itself in its title, but it contains layers of subtext that coalesce into a beautiful film that is both breezy and profound.

Director Ariane Louis-Seize helms this Canadian French-language horror comedy about a young woman who, as a descendant of a long line of vampires, struggles with the morality of killing people due to her sensitivity. She befriends a teenage boy who, struggling with depression after years of being bullied at school and work, volunteers his life to her so she can feed. Before she does, they set off to fulfill his dying wish: to get revenge on the people who made his life hell.

The film beautifully channels the pain and confusion of growing up, tapping into the coming-of-age story with a unique and poignant lens. It feels both familiar and fresh.

The performances in this film are beautifully portrayed and fully realized. The cinematography is interesting without drawing too much attention to itself, and the story of someone who often feels too sensitive for this world is deeply relatable to me personally.

"Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person" is a funny film that tackles serious ideas in a very human and compassionate way. I recommend it wholeheartedly.

"Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person" Is now playing at Film Streams.

Before I go I have two more films I would like to recommend:

II had the opportunity to see MaXXXine, the third film in the X trilogy following X and Pearl. If you're a fan of the other two films, this one is a must-see. As another entry in the genre, it pays tribute to the Brian De Palma and Paul Schrader-esque films of the early '80s, like Blow Out, Body Double, and Hardcore. This may be controversial, but it's my favorite in the trilogy.

Maxxxine is currently playing at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Additionally, one of my new favorite films of the year is Janet Planet, starring the incredibly magnetic Julianne Nicholson. The story of a single mother and her relationships, seen through her daughter's eyes, is profoundly beautiful and has stuck with me for days.

Janet Planet is now playing at Film Streams.

