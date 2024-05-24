© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS at the Movies

“I Saw the TV Glow” & “The Sales Girl”

By Joshua LaBure
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:13 AM CDT

“I Saw the TV Glow”

Sometimes, when I reflect on my adolescence, it's hard to capture the ephemeral joy I felt watching my favorite TV shows. Whether it was “Roundhouse”, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”, “The Secret World of Alex Mack”, or “The Adventures of Pete & Pete”, I felt a deep connection to those stories and longed to live in those magical and sometimes ominous worlds. Growing up in the suburbs of Houston and later Denver, however, I often felt a palpable sense of disappointment and disconnection from my surroundings.

I've never seen a film capture that feeling authentically until Jane Schoenbrun's *I Saw the TV Glow*. Schoenbrun, who directed one of my favorite films of 2022, “We're All Going to the World's Fair.”

“I Saw the TV Glow” stars Justice Smith as Owen, a teenager who feels alienated from their parents, school, and the world around them. Everything changes when they meet Maddy, a classmate who introduces Owen to an obscure supernatural teen show called “The Pink Opaque”. This show is an amalgamation of many of the series I mentioned earlier, and honestly I would have been a huge fan of that show if it were real.

The film exists in a surreal world, it’s absolutely devastating and yet, it somehow captures the same feeling I had preparing my ordering a pizza, and preparing my snacks for an amazing night of watching. Whether with friends or alone, that experience is something I often try to recreate as an adult, but it’s never as satisfying as I remember. Or maybe it's just the haze of nostalgia coloring my memories of the perfect Saturday night watching SNICK.

“I Saw the TV Glow” might not appeal to everyone, but it resonated deeply with me. It's a film about watching, getting lost in stories, and the relentless passage of time, hurdling us forward while we drown in its indifference. It emphasizes the importance of being true to oneself and the connections we make that help us feel more like us.

Schoenbrun explores these themes through a specific queer lens, making the story feel both personal to their experience, while remaining universal to anyone who’s experienced alienation. I left the film feeling incredibly sad, but also feeling seen, with a newfound urgency to live authentically, create more art, and connect with those around me. After all, our time on this earth is limited. Eventually, the show ends, and what remains are the memories we create and the impressions we leave on others.

“I Saw the TV Glow” is now playing at Film Streams.

“The Sales Girl”

A woman walking down the street and listening to music throws a banana peel towards a trash can. She misses, but doesn’t notice and continues walking. This seemingly insignificant act sets off a chain of events that ultimately impacts a young student in Mongolia named Saruul, who is studying to become a nuclear engineer, a career chosen by her parents, but her true passion lies in painting.

When Saruul's best friend can no longer work at an adult store due to unforeseen circumstances, she asks her to cover for her. Suruul, who is shy and inexperienced in romantic relationships, reluctantly agrees. She finds herself thrust into a world she is not entirely comfortable with but is open to exploring.

At the store, she meets the owner, a retired Korean actress and dancer. They form a bond that blossoms into a beautiful friendship, providing her with a safe space to discover herself as a woman, adventurer, and artist.

I loved the film because, while it navigates the familiar territory of coming-of-age stories, it brings a fresh perspective. Each time I thought I knew where the plot was heading, it surprised me with something more natural and honest. The film is deeply grounded, yet it includes scenes of heightened, almost musical reality. These moments occur when Saruul, wearing her noise-canceling headphones, lets the music transport her to a place where she feels safe and can freely explore her creative side, but it can also contribute to her isolation.

The film is beautifully shot, with pacing that I found captivating. The music, a well-curated collection of post-punk and shoegaze, perfectly complements the narrative and adds to the emotional depth.

This film is a must watch, take the time to seek it out!

The Sales Girl is available on June 11th from Film Movement.

Tags
KIOS at the Movies KIOS at the Movies
Stay Connected
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
Related Content
  • Arts
    "Le Samouraï" with Taylor Eagan
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, I'm excited to welcome Taylor Eagan, the programming director at Film Streams. We'll be discussing the stunning 4K restoration of *Le Samouraï*, the 1967 neo-noir masterpiece by the legendary filmmaker Jean-Pierre Melville. This restoration brings new life to Melville's atmospheric and meticulously crafted film, showcasing its influence on the genre.
  • Arts
    Tout Va Bien
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure covers the 1972 film "Tout Va Bien" from legendary filmmaker, Jean Luc-Godard...
  • Arts
    “The Old Oak”
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, reviews the new film from Ken Loach “The Old Oak.”
  • Arts
    “Fallen Fruit” & “The Idea of You”
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure covers the new film “Fallen Fruit”, which just premiered at the Miami International Film Festival, as well as the new Amazon Prime rom-com “The Idea of You” starring Anne Hathaway.
  • “Bunker” with Jenny Perlin
    Joshua LaBure
    Join us next week, on April 25th at 7 pm at Millwork Commons, where KIOS and Joshua LaBure’s KIOS at the Movies proudly present a free screening of the documentary “Bunker.”Today on KIOS at the Movies, to celebrate the screening, we’re rebroadcasting a conversation with the film’s director, Jenny Perlin.
  • Arts
    “Yintah”
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure discusses the new canadian documentary “Yintah”, with the filmmakers and participants of the film. The documentary just premiered at the 2024 True / False Film Fest.
  • Arts
    2024 Benson Film Fest with Michael Hennings
    Joshua LaBure
    2024 Benson Film Fest with Michael Hennings
  • Arts
    2024 True/False Film Fest: THERE WAS, THERE WAS NOT
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure discusses "There Was, There Was Not" with director Emily Mkrtichian.
  • Arts
    A conversation with Justin LaLiberty of Cinématographe.
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, discusses boutique home video labels, the state of physical media in the age of streaming and the films “Little Darlings” and “Red Rock West” with, Justin LaLiberty of Cinématographe.
Load More