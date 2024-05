Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure welcomes Taylor Eagan, the programming director at Film Streams. They will be discussing the stunning 4K restoration of *Le Samouraï*, the 1967 neo-noir masterpiece by legendary filmmaker Jean-Pierre Melville. This restoration brings new life to Melville's atmospheric and meticulously crafted film, showcasing its influence on the genre.

Le Samouraï is now playing at Film Streams.