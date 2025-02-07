In the film SUZE, Michaela Watkins delivers a standout performance as Susan, a woman whose life unravels in unexpected ways. At the film’s outset, Susan confronts a painful betrayal when she discovers her husband cheating on her with his tennis instructor. As if this weren’t enough, her emotional landscape shifts dramatically when her daughter departs for college, leaving Susan and her boyfriend, an ostensibly goofy yet endearingly awkward character named Gage, to navigate the quiet loneliness of an empty house. With her daughter now distant and her phone calls unanswered, Susan finds herself grappling with a profound sense of isolation and disconnection from the world around her.

The narrative takes a turn when Gage ends up in the hospital. In the wake of this crisis, Susan becomes his caretaker, setting the stage for an unlikely and deeply human bond to develop between them. Their evolving relationship is portrayed with a delicate balance of vulnerability and humor, as both characters, despite their flaws, find solace and understanding in one another.

While SUZE is clearly a small indie production, its strengths lie in its exceptional performances and rich character development. Watkins embodies Susan’s inner turmoil with remarkable vulnerability, infusing the character with moments of unexpected charm even as she navigates her own guarded demeanor. Her portrayal makes it easy for audiences to understand why those around her might be drawn to her complexity, despite her initial appearance of coldness and toughness.

At first, I was unsure about Gillespie;s performance as Gage. However, as the film unfolds, he transforms into a multi-dimensional, lovable character whose quirks and earnestness gradually won my empathy. The dynamic between Susan and Gage grows organically, inviting viewers to root for both characters as they seek connection and healing in the wake of personal setbacks.

SUZE is now available on VOD.