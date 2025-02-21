“The Quiet Ones” & “No Other Land”

“The Quiet Ones” is a 2024 Danish action thriller directed by Frederik Louis , inspired by Denmark’s largest heist in 2008. The film follows Kasper, a struggling boxer who gets pulled into a group of criminals planning a daring robbery. Against the backdrop of Europe’s financial crisis, the crew carefully orchestrates their plan, navigating rising tensions and personal stakes along the way.

While it doesn’t reinvent the heist genre, the film delivers a gripping and well-executed thriller. The handheld cinematography, tense score, and strong performances work together to create a suspenseful, propulsive experience that keeps the tension high throughout.

That said, there were some missed opportunities in the script that could have raised the stakes even further, particularly with a security guard introduced early on. Her storyline feels underdeveloped, appearing only once or twice more, making it seem like an afterthought.

However, the film truly thrives in its final act. The action sequences are well-shot, carefully choreographed, and packed with tension. The Quiet Ones is an engaging, well-crafted thriller and a reminder of the kind of mid-budget action filmmaking that feels increasingly rare in today’s landscape. It’s definitely worth a watch.

“The Quiet Ones” is playing in theatres.

No Other Land

Next, a conversation with Elijah Hoefer from Film Streams about the Oscar-nominated documentary No Other Land.

No Other Land is now playing at Film Streams.