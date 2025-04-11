© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

“Vitalik: An Ethereum Story” with Zach Ingrasci & Chris Temple & “Sacramento”

By Joshua LaBure
Published April 11, 2025 at 7:42 AM CDT

Crypto is often framed through controversy—scams, power grabs, and instability. But the new documentary Vitalik: An Ethereum Story offers a different perspective.

It focuses on Vitalik Buterin and the vision behind Ethereum, capturing a side of the crypto world that’s rarely seen: idealistic, deliberate, and grounded in long-term thinking.

Today, I’m speaking with the directors, Zach Ingrasci and Chris Temple, to talk about the film, its subject, and the broader context it’s entering into.

Vitalik: An Ethereum Story is available on VOD on April 15th.

Sacramento

There’s a new film opening at Film Streams that I’m genuinely excited about. It’s called Sacramento, and it features a stellar cast: Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, and Michael Angarano—who also wrote and directed the film.

To get a deeper sense of what makes this film special, I connected with Elijah Hoefer, General Manager of Programming at Film Streams. He described Sacramento as one of his favorites of the year—a road trip buddy comedy layered with the anxieties of your 30s, new parenthood, and the tension between who you are and who you thought you’d be.

“It’s got these shades of Sideways to it,” Elijah said. “You don’t really see movies like this making it to the big screen anymore. It’s going to be a really fun time in the theater.”

Sacramento is now playing at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater. Don’t miss your chance to catch this rare gem while it’s in theaters.

