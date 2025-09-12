'Slice of Life: The American Dream. In Former Pizza Huts' with Matthew Sellah & Rose Tucker

In the later mid-century, as chain restaurants were raking in unheard-of amounts of money while expanding into cities across the country, they faced a unique challenge: how to stand out in the days before the internet and social media marketing. The solution was distinctive architecture—buildings designed to be instantly recognizable from the road.

But after the heyday of the ’90s and into the mid-2000s, these quirky, character-rich designs began to disappear. Corporations shifted to simple, modern box-style buildings that could be easily sold off or repurposed, reflecting the reality that much of their wealth came from real estate holdings. This left the country dotted with unmistakable relics of the fast-food boom—former McDonald’s, Taco Bells, and, of course, Pizza Huts.

If you’re of a certain age, it’s impossible not to notice them. Even here in Omaha, my favorite Ethiopian restaurant, Lalibela, operates inside a former Pizza Hut.

The new documentary Slice of Life: The American Dream. In Former Pizza Huts explores this phenomenon, focusing on a handful of these buildings now repurposed as everything from churches to cannabis shops, and even an upscale oyster restaurant.

I loved this film, and I wanted to dive deeper.

Today I'm joined by the directors, Matthew Salleh and Rose Tucker to discuss the film.

Slice of Life: The American Dream. In Former Pizza Huts is available now on VOD and Blu-ray.

