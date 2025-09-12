© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS at the Movies

'Slice of Life: The American Dream. In Former Pizza Huts' with Matthew Sellah & Rose Tucker

By Joshua LaBure
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:46 AM CDT

In the later mid-century, as chain restaurants were raking in unheard-of amounts of money while expanding into cities across the country, they faced a unique challenge: how to stand out in the days before the internet and social media marketing. The solution was distinctive architecture—buildings designed to be instantly recognizable from the road.

But after the heyday of the ’90s and into the mid-2000s, these quirky, character-rich designs began to disappear. Corporations shifted to simple, modern box-style buildings that could be easily sold off or repurposed, reflecting the reality that much of their wealth came from real estate holdings. This left the country dotted with unmistakable relics of the fast-food boom—former McDonald’s, Taco Bells, and, of course, Pizza Huts.

If you’re of a certain age, it’s impossible not to notice them. Even here in Omaha, my favorite Ethiopian restaurant, Lalibela, operates inside a former Pizza Hut.

The new documentary Slice of Life: The American Dream. In Former Pizza Huts explores this phenomenon, focusing on a handful of these buildings now repurposed as everything from churches to cannabis shops, and even an upscale oyster restaurant.

I loved this film, and I wanted to dive deeper.

Today I'm joined by the directors, Matthew Salleh and Rose Tucker to discuss the film.

Slice of Life: The American Dream. In Former Pizza Huts is available now on VOD and Blu-ray.

KIOS at the Movies
Stay Connected
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure