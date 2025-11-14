‘The Theory of Spice’ with director Gilly Barnes

The Theory of Spice is a short film series that takes a closer look at cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger—three spices we all know but rarely stop to think about. The films are narrated by Jon Batiste, along with Rizo, and feature original music from Gaby Moreno.

Directed by filmmaker Gilly Barnes, The Theory of Spice blends beauty, curiosity, and a genuine sense of magic and curiosity. You’ll be able to stream it on all Documentary+ on December 5, 2025, as well as on the Yogi Foundation’s website.