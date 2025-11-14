© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

‘The Theory of Spice’ with director Gilly Barnes

By Joshua LaBure
Published November 14, 2025 at 7:44 AM CST

The Theory of Spice is a short film series that takes a closer look at cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger—three spices we all know but rarely stop to think about. The films are narrated by Jon Batiste, along with Rizo, and feature original music from Gaby Moreno.

Directed by filmmaker Gilly Barnes, The Theory of Spice blends beauty, curiosity, and a genuine sense of magic and curiosity. You’ll be able to stream it on all Documentary+ on December 5, 2025, as well as on the Yogi Foundation’s website.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
