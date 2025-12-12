‘By the Stream’ & the films of Hong Sangsoo with Ryan Balas

The new minimalist drama from Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, By the Stream, is a beautiful addition to the filmography of the prolific director, who has often released two features a year for the past couple of decades. The film follows a teacher who invites her uncle to direct a skit for her class, and from there we’re delivered an emotional meditation on art and collaboration.

I wanted to talk about the film with one of my longtime collaborators, Ryan Balas—filmmaker behind dozens of DIY features—about his love of Sang-soo and how that influences his own work.

Watch In a Good Way, the collaboration between Ryan Balas and Joshua LaBure here.