KIOS at the Movies

‘The Plague’ with Elijah Hoefer of Film Streams

By Joshua LaBure
Published January 2, 2026 at 4:25 AM CST

The Plague, a new film from star and producer Joel Edgerton and director Charlie Polinger, is a deeply felt — and sometimes uncomfortable — drama about adolescence and belonging, with some scenes veering into the land of body horror.

It’s an affecting film: the acting is grounded and authentic, and it’s an incredible debut from the filmmaker.

Today I’m joined by Elijah Hoefer from Film Streams to discuss the film.

The Plague is now playing at Film Streams.

KIOS at the Movies In-house KIOS Programming
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
