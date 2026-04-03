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KIOS at the Movies

Somersault: A beautiful 2004 indie classic comes to bluray for the first time

By Joshua LaBure
Published April 3, 2026 at 3:57 PM CDT

Somersault is a 2004 Australian independent film starring Abbie Cornish and Sam Worthington, directed by Cate Shortland in her feature film debut. It came out around the time I started falling in love with independent film, and I remember as I worked at Blockbuster I passed by this film’s DVD cover over and over thinking “I need to watch this” but I never got around to it… until now.

Over 20 years after its release the film is coming to Blu-ray with a beautiful restoration from Vinegar Syndrome, and I’m so happy this screener came to me and I had the chance to watch it.

The film follows a teenager named Heidi who has a tumultuous relationship with her mother. After a disturbing encounter with her mother’s boyfriend, they get into a huge fight and her mother asks her to leave.

Heidi is distraught and goes off on a journey to find somewhere to live, some way to survive. She strikes up a relationship with another lost soul named Joe (Worthington), who has a hard time letting his guard down due to pressure from society and his father.

It’s an incredibly harrowing film — deeply felt, beautifully acted, and compassionate. Abbie Cornish as Heidi is a revelation. I couldn’t take my eyes off her; she seemed to live and breathe that character, and as a viewer you can’t help but feel the pain she feels and wish for her to have a better future.

The 4K restoration of this film looks beautiful. I’m almost glad I didn’t see it until now, because I can’t imagine the DVD looks anywhere near this good — and with the cinematography of this film, you’re going to want to see it with the best image quality possible.

Somersault is now available on Blu-ray from Vinegar Syndrome and Film Movement.

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Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure