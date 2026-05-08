A Conversation with Director Sook-Yin Lee

When I was in my early 20s, I was at a pivotal moment in my life — leaving behind a belief system and a way of seeing the world that no longer served me. At the core of my explorations during that time was cinema. I remember going to our local art house theater in 2008 to see a little movie called “Shortbus,” and it was a life-changing experience for me and for some of the people closest to me. One of its stars was Sook Yin Lee, whose new film explores many of the same themes that have defined her life and work.

“Paying for It” is an indie comedy based on the graphic novel of the same name by Chester Brown. The film follows Brown’s real-life experience: after he and Sonny — a fictionalized stand-in for Lee — break up, Chester finds himself lonely and struggling to connect with new people. He begins visiting sex workers, and what follows is a series of heartbreaks and heartwarming moments that are as honest as they are human.

The film is funny and sad in equal measure. It doesn’t shy away from the complexities of its characters — their goodness and their faults — and though its subject matter is often considered taboo, it never judges. It treats everyone on screen as a person worthy of love and dignity.

Paying for It is now available on Blu-ray from Film Movement.