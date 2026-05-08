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KIOS at the Movies

A Conversation with Director Sook-Yin Lee

By Joshua LaBure
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT

When I was in my early 20s, I was at a pivotal moment in my life — leaving behind a belief system and a way of seeing the world that no longer served me. At the core of my explorations during that time was cinema. I remember going to our local art house theater in 2008 to see a little movie called “Shortbus,” and it was a life-changing experience for me and for some of the people closest to me. One of its stars was Sook Yin Lee, whose new film explores many of the same themes that have defined her life and work.

“Paying for It” is an indie comedy based on the graphic novel of the same name by Chester Brown. The film follows Brown’s real-life experience: after he and Sonny — a fictionalized stand-in for Lee — break up, Chester finds himself lonely and struggling to connect with new people. He begins visiting sex workers, and what follows is a series of heartbreaks and heartwarming moments that are as honest as they are human.

The film is funny and sad in equal measure. It doesn’t shy away from the complexities of its characters — their goodness and their faults — and though its subject matter is often considered taboo, it never judges. It treats everyone on screen as a person worthy of love and dignity.

Paying for It is now available on Blu-ray from Film Movement.

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Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure