Preston Love Jr. Talks About "The Negro Motorist Green Book," Chitlin' Circut, & More History of Omaha

A lifelong Omahan known for his civil rights activism, political leadership, and education work, Preston Love Jr. is an author, nonprofit founder, and university lecturer focused on Black civic engagement, history, and social change through community and political action.

On Thursday, February 12th at the Durham Museum, Preston will speak about “Jazz in Omaha and the Chitlin’ Circuit.” The program starts at 5:30 p.m. and will also feature a performance by North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA) Ensemble featuring Lite Pole.

Ticket and schedule information for the presentation at the Durham Museum can be found at https://durhammuseum.org/upcoming-exhibits/.

More information about the North Omaha Visitors Center can be found at https://www.northomahavisitorscenter.com/.

