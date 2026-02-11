Carlos Morales, MAPA Transportation & Data Manager, Discusses Regional Freight Study on KIOS-FM

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) exists to provide local governments with planning and technical support. And they are in the midst of a large Regional Freight Study. The MAPA Regional Freight Study will be the first comprehensive evaluation of the transportation system’s ability to accommodate freight movement within the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro region.

As Carlos explains in this “Live & Local” interview with Mike Hogan, in cooperation with the MAPA members and the Iowa and Nebraska Departments of Transportation, MAPA will develop a baseline understanding of current conditions and collect public and stakeholder input to identify current and future needs.

One can view information on this Regional Freight Study on this website: https://mapacog.org/projects/regional-freight-plan/

