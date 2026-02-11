© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

Carlos Morales, MAPA Transportation & Data Manager, Discusses Regional Freight Study on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published February 11, 2026 at 9:55 AM CST
-

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) exists to provide local governments with planning and technical support. And they are in the midst of a large Regional Freight Study. The MAPA Regional Freight Study will be the first comprehensive evaluation of the transportation system’s ability to accommodate freight movement within the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro region.

As Carlos explains in this “Live & Local” interview with Mike Hogan, in cooperation with the MAPA members and the Iowa and Nebraska Departments of Transportation, MAPA will develop a baseline understanding of current conditions and collect public and stakeholder input to identify current and future needs.

One can view information on this Regional Freight Study on this website: https://mapacog.org/projects/regional-freight-plan/

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan