“Hair” Opens February 13th at Omaha Community Playhouse, Director Brandon Box-Higdem Chats About Show and History

Omaha Community Playhouse presents the musical “Hair!” The show opens February 13th and runs through March 22nd.

The sunshine pours in with the iconic and landmark tribal rock musical.Bursting with the vibrant spirit and energy of the 1960s, “Hair” is a bold celebration of youth, love, and the unrelenting pursuit of self-expression. A theatrical experience that will leave you breathless. Featuring timeless anthems such as “Aquarius,” “Let the Sun Shine In,” and “Easy to Be Hard”.

Director of the show and Associate Artistic Director of OCP, Brandon Box-Higdem talks about the show and the issues that are as relevant today as they were in 1968.

More information about the show and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

