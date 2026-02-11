World Premier of “Ways to Win The Woods” is This Weekend, Director Haley Haas Discusses on KIOS-FM

The Mission of the Anastasis Theatre Company is to lift unheard voices in our community. Their plays bring together diverse groups to highlight the beauty of our differences and reveal the common thread of our humanity.

The mission of the Great Plains Theatre Commons is to strengthen community by supporting the creation and sharing of diverse new stories. For over 20 years, they have amplified and elevated diverse voices from across our nation.

When the two organizations work together there is magic!

Haley Haas, director of the new play with music “WAYS TO WIN THE WOODS” and Executive Artistic Director for Anastasis Theatre Company spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about both organizations, this new play, (which has original music), working with MICAH House, and the mission that continues to drive her.

The play, “WAYS TO WIN THE WOODS,” runs February 12 & 13, 2026, 7:00 PM at PACE, in Council Bluffs, IA. and February 15, 2026, 2:00 PM at Yates Illuminates in Omaha, NE.

More information about the show and performances can be found at https://www.gptcplays.com/2025-26-season/.

