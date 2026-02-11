© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local Omaha

World Premier of “Ways to Win The Woods” is This Weekend, Director Haley Haas Discusses on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published February 11, 2026 at 10:58 AM CST
-

The Mission of the Anastasis Theatre Company is to lift unheard voices in our community. Their plays bring together diverse groups to highlight the beauty of our differences and reveal the common thread of our humanity.

The mission of the Great Plains Theatre Commons is to strengthen community by supporting the creation and sharing of diverse new stories. For over 20 years, they have amplified and elevated diverse voices from across our nation.

When the two organizations work together there is magic!

Haley Haas, director of the new play with music “WAYS TO WIN THE WOODS” and Executive Artistic Director for Anastasis Theatre Company spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about both organizations, this new play, (which has original music), working with MICAH House, and the mission that continues to drive her.

The play, “WAYS TO WIN THE WOODS,” runs February 12 & 13, 2026, 7:00 PM at PACE, in Council Bluffs, IA. and February 15, 2026, 2:00 PM at Yates Illuminates in Omaha, NE.
More information about the show and performances can be found at https://www.gptcplays.com/2025-26-season/.

Tags
Live & Local Omaha KIOS Local Contentlive and local"Live & Local"
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan