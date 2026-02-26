Last Weekend to See “The Heart Sellers” at The Blue Barn Theatre, Director Wai Yim Discusses How This Play Hits Close to Home

BLUEBARN Theatre has long established itself as Omaha’s premier professional theatre. After producing over 100 plays throughout its history since 1989, the BLUEBARN’s reputation for high-quality entertainment and pursuit of stories that challenge both the theatre artists and patrons is solid.

The current offering at Blue Barn is “The Heart Sellers,” which is a poignant and gently humorous play that explores identity, belonging, and friendship through the lens of the immigrant experience. Set in 1970s America, it follows Luna and Jane, two Asian immigrant women who meet on Thanksgiving. Over the course of one evening, their growing bond becomes a lifeline—and a revelation. The Heart Sellers shines a light on the often-overlooked stories of immigrant women, offering a heartfelt exploration of what it means to find connection, hope, and a sense of belonging in a new world.

Director Wai Yim chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the issues this play tackles, from the loneliness new immigrants to this country can feel to the role that community can play in healing.He also talks about how personal this play has been for him and the cast.

This is the final weekend of the show run. Information about tickets and show times can be found at https://bluebarn.org/.

