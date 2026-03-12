© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

Business Ethics Alliance & the Better Business Bureau of the Midwest Plains Partner To Support Ethical Business Practices, Dr. AnnMarie Marlier Explains

By Mike Hogan
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:42 AM CDT
Since 2007, the Business Ethics Alliancehas worked to elevate and inspire leaders, organizations, and communities through positive, practical business ethics education. Everything the Alliance does promotes an environment where the discussion and practice of ethics are encouraged and expected in our community. Because business leaders trust the Alliance, it is able to create forums to have conversations that no one else in the community can have. The Alliance's brand of ethics education is impartial, research-based, and respectful.

In fall of 2025 and to ensure the sustainability for years to come, the Alliance and the Better Business Bureau of the Midwest Plains entered into an extended partnership, solidifying mission alignment and enabling additional collaboration and resources to support integrity and ethical business practices.

Their annual event, EthicSpace, brings together hundreds of leaders across the Midwest for a powerful day of ethical storytelling, leadership, and community connection. This Signature Event has evolved into a half-day symposium, designed to be more accessible for busy professionals while still delivering high-impact, substantive content. The audience includes senior leaders from Nebraska’s business, nonprofit and civic sectors — people deeply invested in credibility, accountability and the long-term strength of our business community.

More information about the organization and their mission, services, and events can be found at ​https://www.businessethicsalliance.org/.

