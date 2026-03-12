“Disaster!” Celebrates Disco and the Movies of the ‘70’s With a Fun-Filled Night, Director Vincent Orduna Explains

Founded in 1924, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is the nation’s largest non-profit community theatre and is dedicated to enriching the lives of audiences and participants through entertainment, thought-provoking stories, and first-hand involvement. And this latest show has earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and piranhas engulf the Omaha Community Playhouse as “Disaster!” hits the Hawks Mainstage March 13th – April 4th.

This side-splitting musical homage to classic 1970s disaster films is the escape audiences didn’t know they needed.

Vincent Orduña directs this high-camp, over-the-top, jukebox musical packed with outrageous comedy and the era’s most iconic hits. Vincent spoke to Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the show and the great joy he has experienced directing this hilarious production.

Information on tickets and show times can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

