“Disaster!” Celebrates Disco and the Movies of the ‘70’s With a Fun-Filled Night, Director Vincent Orduna Explains

By Mike Hogan
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:42 PM CDT
-

Founded in 1924, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is the nation’s largest non-profit community theatre and is dedicated to enriching the lives of audiences and participants through entertainment, thought-provoking stories, and first-hand involvement. And this latest show has earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and piranhas engulf the Omaha Community Playhouse as “Disaster!” hits the Hawks Mainstage March 13th – April 4th.

This side-splitting musical homage to classic 1970s disaster films is the escape audiences didn’t know they needed.

Vincent Orduña directs this high-camp, over-the-top, jukebox musical packed with outrageous comedy and the era’s most iconic hits. Vincent spoke to Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the show and the great joy he has experienced directing this hilarious production.

Information on tickets and show times can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
