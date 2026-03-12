© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

Durham Museum’s Exhibition of “The Negro Motorist Green Book” Continues with a Presentation Tonight by Dr. Cynthia Robinson, Who Also Spoke on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:39 PM CDT
-

“The Negro Motorist Green Book” offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in mid-century America, and how the annual guide served as an indispensable resource for many African Americans in the United States. The exhibition at the Durham Museum continues to May 3rd.

Tonight, Dr. Cynthia Robinson, University of Nebraska Omaha Black Studies professor, hosts a screening of the PBS documentary Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America.A discussion will follow.Cynthia spent some time talking about the issues raised through this documentary and this Green Book exhibition with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

More information can be found at https://durhammuseum.org/calendar/#event=78251922;instance=20260312170000?popup=1&lang=en-US.

Mike Hogan
