The Sports For Kids Foundation Helps Special Needs Kids, Al Vacanti Chats About The March 14th Event That Makes This Possible

Since 1989 The Sports For Kids Foundation has been dedicated to improving the quality of life of special needs children and their families throughout the United States.

In 1989, a small group of friends came up with an idea to use sports as a way to raise funds that could then be used to provide specific gifts of assistance to improve the quality of life of special needs children. Starting with a sports memorabilia auction in Omaha, Nebraska, the Sports For Kids Foundation soon began to make an impact on several children throughout the United States and into Canada, providing items such as adaptive recreation equipment, hearing aids, wish gifts, camp experiences, medicines, protective headgear, wheelchairs, and horseback therapy sessions, to name a few.

Co-Founder Al Vacanti spoke with Mike Hogan about the genesis of the organization, their 35th annual fundraising auction, how he and the group are able to acquire all the wonderful auction items that make their help to kids possible, and that all are invited to this wonderful event.

The Sports For Kids Foundation is a local organization that on March 14th is hosting its 35th annual fundraising auction at the DC Centre in Omaha. The event includes a buffet dinner, raffle, silent auction, live auction, and lots of fun!

The group has quite a noble mission: A small group of volunteers spends the year soliciting hundred of donated items that includes sports memorabilia like a signed Patrick Mahomes helmet or a football from 49ers tight end and Iowa grad George Kittle; and sometimes it's more unusual items like a piece of a goalpost from Nebraska's 1982 win over Oklahoma, Runzas for a year or a signed Reba McIntyre guitar. Want something signed by the actor who played Darth Vader in Star Wars or one of the kids from The Sandlot? They've had that too.

More information about the event, the organization, and how you can help their mission can be found at https://www.sportsforkidsfoundation.com/.

