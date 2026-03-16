Free Community Event With a Movie (“Disconnected”), Popcorn, Hors d'oeuvres, Panel Discussion & More-Clarkson Institute’s CEO Bill Lydiatt Explains

Tonight the Clarkson Institute presents a free community event which will begin with a short film exploring youth mental health in today’s technology-shaped world, where connection, identity, and belonging often unfold online as much as offline. A panel discussion and keynote featuring experts working at the intersections of youth mental health, technology, and storytelling will explore and build on the themes surfaced during the film. The evening is designed not just to inform, but to reduce stigma, spark honest dialogue, and equip attendees with tools, perspective, and ideas to implement and maintain healthy relationships with technology.

As Clarkson Institute’s CEO, Bill Lydiatt, explains, this all happens at 6:00 p.m. tonight at Film Streams’ Dundee location. During the interview, Bill chats about how the film came to be created (written by a teen from Auburn, Nebraska) and how important the topic of disconnecting from our devices truly is to our collective mental health.

More information about this event can be found at https://clarksoninstitute.org/ or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connected-resilient-a-community-conversation-on-youth-mental-health-tickets-1983502181419?aff=oddtdtcreator.

