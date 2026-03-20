Opera Omaha's General Director, Allison Swenson, Announces 26/27 Opera Season, And It’s a Real Gem!

Opera Omaha’s Allison Swenson spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program giving some insight into the 2026/2027 Opera season.

More information about the season, tickets, and show times can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/.

This season includes: Opera Outdoors | Aug. 29 | Stinson Park

Opera Outdoors, Opera Omaha’s FREE, family‑friendly season opener returns in a new location – Stinson Park. Bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy opera’s greatest hits sung by world‑class artists.

Will Liverman in Concert | Sept. 27 | Slowdown

GRAMMY Award-winning baritone Will Liverman shares an intimate evening of original music and opera classics, featuring velvet-soft lyricism and roof-raising charisma, in a performance where word and tone meet heart and heat.

La Boheme | Nov. 13 & 15 | Orpheum Theater

A spark of love warms a winter of want in the world’s most beloved opera, La bohème. E. Loren Meeker’s sumptuous production of this operatic staple heightens the romance and the sting of Parisian cold as Puccini’s starving artists stir hearts with their bohemian ideals and singular hope.

The Pigeon Keeper | Jan. 28-30 | The Rose Theater

A fisherman and his daughter pull a refugee boy like a fish from the Mediterranean sea. Who is this child? How will they find him a home? This new opera invites families to a coastal village where kindness changes destinies.

Ariadne auf Naxos | Mar. 19 & 21

What happens when an opera company and a comedy troupe are spontaneously forced to perform together? Opera Omaha’s first-ever opera by Richard Strauss features hilarity and poignance in a backstage battle of art and ego.

Alessandro | Apr. 30 | Holland Performing Arts Center

As part of their 3-stop US tour, The English Concert presents the rarely performed Handel opera, Alessandro. Savor authentic Baroque opera with vocal fireworks, unparalleled musicianship, and a love triangle of Greek proportions.