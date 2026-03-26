Council Bluffs Historic Preservation Commission Hosting 3rd Annual Event This Weekend, Troy Stolp Explains

The Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) works towards the promotion and protection of historic districts, landmarks, and sites within the City of Council Bluffs. The HPC reviews and approves all exterior modifications to locally designated historic buildings, landmarks, and sites.

Troy Stolp, historian on the HPC spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about an event for the whole family this weekend! The third annual Historic Preservation Party will be held this Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Council Bluffs Public Library from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Council Bluffs Historic Preservation Commission hosts this event to celebrate historic preservation and inform the public what historic preservation is and how they can become involved. Attendees can visit table displays set up by groups around the region showcasing what their organization does with regard to history and preservation and attend several 15-30 minute presentations conducted by the same organizations highlighting some aspects of historic preservation. The table displays will be open all day and a schedule of presentations will be released as the event date draws nearer.

There is no admission charge and the public is invited.

More information can be found at https://www.councilbluffs-ia.gov/971/Historic-Preservation-Commission.

