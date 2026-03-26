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Live & Local Omaha

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre’s “Every Brilliant Thing” Stars Chris Berger, and He Chats About the Show on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published March 26, 2026 at 6:45 PM CDT
MPH-JAH-

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre’s (PART) EVERY BRILLIANT THING is open and running. It is a funny, heartfelt, and interactive solo show that celebrates all the reasons life is worth living.

Omaha favorite Chris Berger returns to the PART stage in this audience-driven, unforgettable experience. Chris spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the show.

More information about the show can be found at http://www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan