Performing Artists Repertory Theatre’s “Every Brilliant Thing” Stars Chris Berger, and He Chats About the Show on KIOS-FM

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre’s (PART) EVERY BRILLIANT THING is open and running. It is a funny, heartfelt, and interactive solo show that celebrates all the reasons life is worth living.

Omaha favorite Chris Berger returns to the PART stage in this audience-driven, unforgettable experience. Chris spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the show.

More information about the show can be found at http://www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org/.

