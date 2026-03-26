Problem-Solving Courts Can Be an Alternative to Incarceration, Teresa Noah Explains How Well They Work in This Two-Part Interview

Nebraska currently has 35 Problem-Solving Courts, operating in all 12 judicial districts. These include Adult Drug Courts in every judicial district, four Veterans Treatment Courts, three Reentry Courts, two DUI Courts, one Juvenile Drug Court, one Young Adult Court, one Mental Health Court, and two Family Treatment Courts.

The Douglas County Adult Drug Court, a division of the District Court of Nebraska, 4th Judicial District, located in Omaha, Nebraska became the first Drug Court in the state in April 1997 and the 13th in the nation. Teresa Noah is a Drug Court Coordinator and she spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about how the system works. And what a miracle it can be when someone takes their second chance and makes the most of it.

More information can be found at www.dc4dc.com.