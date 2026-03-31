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Live & Local Omaha

SNAP! Productions Musical “Next to Normal” Tackles Mental Health and the Family, Actor Scott Van Den Top Explains on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:13 PM CDT
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Since 1993, SNAP! Productions has grown to become a respected institution in the city's cultural landscape. Their latest show is “Next to Normal” and it runs through April 5th. This production is a Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical about a suburban family coping with the mother's bipolar disorder, exploring themes of mental illness, grief, and love through a pop-rock score.

Actor Scott Van Den Top spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the show, how he approached the family’s dynamic as they deal with the mental health issues that impact them all.

Information about show times and tickets can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan