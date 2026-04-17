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Live & Local Omaha

SHARE Omaha’s “Do Good Days” are April 22-25, However, You’re Invited to Do Good All Year Long, Katie Fourney Explains

By Mike Hogan
Published April 17, 2026 at 10:27 AM CDT
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SHARE Omaha serves as the metro’s trusted hub that connects nonprofits, companies, and community members to do good through volunteerism and giving. ​ They provide a one-stop everyday donation platform and SHARE Omaha does not keep any portion of what is donated. 

Katie Fourney, from SHARE Omaha, explained to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” that “Do Good Days” is a time to put the “do” in doing good. She said people can plan now to join thousands of volunteers across the Omaha metro as they celebrate National Volunteer Week with SHARE Omaha’s Do Good Days from April 22-25, 2026.

More information and activities can be found at https://shareomaha.org/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan