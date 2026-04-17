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Live & Local Omaha

This Weekend is the Last Chance to See American Midwest Ballet’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Orpheum!

By Mike Hogan
Published April 17, 2026 at 9:39 AM CDT
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American Midwest Ballet (AMB) inspires people through dance programs of the highest quality: breathtaking performances, enriching education, and uplifting community engagement.

Their current ballet is Shakespeare’s beloved comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” which they will dance on April 18 & 19 at The Orpheum Theater. Artistic Director and CEO of AMB, Erika Overturff, chatted with Mike Hogan on 91.5 FM-KIOS’ “Live & Local” about the show, the company, and the joy of dance.

More information about the show times and tickets can be found at https://amballet.org/

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan