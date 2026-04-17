This Weekend is the Last Chance to See American Midwest Ballet’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Orpheum!
American Midwest Ballet (AMB) inspires people through dance programs of the highest quality: breathtaking performances, enriching education, and uplifting community engagement.
Their current ballet is Shakespeare’s beloved comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” which they will dance on April 18 & 19 at The Orpheum Theater. Artistic Director and CEO of AMB, Erika Overturff, chatted with Mike Hogan on 91.5 FM-KIOS’ “Live & Local” about the show, the company, and the joy of dance.
More information about the show times and tickets can be found at https://amballet.org/