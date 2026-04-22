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Live & Local Omaha

Davida Adams Stewart of Hayes & Associates Accounting Discusses Free Financial Literacy for Small Business Course

By Mike Hogan
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
MPH-JAH

In 2025, Hayes & Associates, an Omaha CPA firm with 43 years in business, developed and launched a free, proprietary online financial literacy course for business owners and entrepreneurs. Smart Start: Financial Literacy for Small Business Owners is a 10-week course that takes students through modules that help them understand what their business financial reports are telling them and how to use that information to make more confident decisions.

It is funded in part by the North & South Omaha Recovery Grant Program (NSORG), which supports post-pandemic economic recovery in the North and South Omaha areas.

Senior Manager of Client Experience and Talent Management at Hayes & Associates, Davida Adams Stewart, spent some time on 91.5 KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program to discuss this course. Davida said the course also includes one-on-one support from Hayes & Associates team members, and with grant funding, the $1,000 tuition is waived for students.

To apply or learn more, visit https://hayes.cpa/ and click Financial Education.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
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