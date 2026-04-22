Nebraska Writers Guild Conference is April 23-25 at DC Centre in Omaha, Guild President Brandy Prettyman Explains This Year’s Theme “True Voice”

Founded in 1925 the Nebraska Writers Guild is one of the oldest writers’ organizations in the country. They are an organization dedicated to empowerment and individual growth through involvement with a community of writers and related professionals; promoting authors and the craft of writing through events and publications; and, advancement through professional development. Their benefits provide assistance to both members and non-members as they are truly are a community of support for Nebraska writers.

Guild President Brandy Prettyman spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the Nebraska Writers Guild's annual conference.It is a three-day gathering every April in Omaha built for writers of all genres and experience levels—from brand-new writers to seasoned, published authors. The 2026 conference theme is “True Voice,” with programming designed to help attendees strengthen craft, build publishing knowledge (traditional and indie), and grow real, usable author businesses and networks. It will be held April 23-25 at DC Centre in Omaha. It is open to both members and non-members alike.

The 2026 keynote speaker is Peter Rubie, the President & CEO of Fine Print Literary Management, representing a wide range of both fiction and nonfiction—from narrative nonfiction, history, spirituality, thrillers, crime fiction, fantasy, and middle grade.

In addition to the ticketed conference, there will be a FREE open-to-the-public Bookstore Blitz on Friday night where the public can meet local authors, ask questions about writing and publishing, and purchase autographed books.

More information about times of workshops and tickets to attend them can be found at https://nebraskawriters.org/.