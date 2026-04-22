Omaha Symphony Plus Opera Omaha Equals Two Unforgettable Nights - The Symphony’s Dani Meier Explains

April 24th and 25th will be memorable at The Holland Center as it is the Omaha Symphony/Opera Omaha collaborative concert of Beethoven's Fifth and Bluebeard's Castle.

The Holland Center goes from darkness to light to darkness with Beethoven's Fifth and Bartók’s gripping Bluebeard’s Castle, presented in collaboration with Opera Omaha. Vice President of Artistic Administration and double bassist for the Omaha Symphony, Dani Meier, spoke with Mike Hogan about this memorable night of musical journeys. Dani talked about the amazing stories told through this magical music and the operatic talents of baritone Ryan McKinny and Michelle DeYoung.She also discussed the significance of having conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya on the podium.

There is also a presentation at 6:45 p.m. before the performance in the orchestra level lobby for a fun and captivating discussion of this concert's repertoire presented by Omaha Symphony musicians.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/bluebeards-castle-2.