Women’s Center for Advancement Helps Anyone Experiencing Domestic Violence or Sexual Assault, CEO Jannette Taylor Discusses How

The Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA) has an important mission. Their mission is assisting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking and their children to achieve safety and empower them to lead self-determined lives.

The WCA assists anyone in the Omaha area who is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking. Their free, high-quality services address their clients’ immediate safety needs and help them to grow into independence over time.

During this “Live & Local” interview, WCA CEO Jannette Taylor talked about the mission, how April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and how people can get involved in Sexual Assault Awareness month prevention and education programs.

If you need help, want to help, or wish to donate, more information can be found at https://wcaomaha.org/.