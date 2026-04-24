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Live & Local Omaha

Women’s Center for Advancement Helps Anyone Experiencing Domestic Violence or Sexual Assault, CEO Jannette Taylor Discusses How

By Mike Hogan
Published April 24, 2026 at 10:01 AM CDT
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The Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA) has an important mission. Their mission is assisting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking and their children to achieve safety and empower them to lead self-determined lives.

The WCA assists anyone in the Omaha area who is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking. Their free, high-quality services address their clients’ immediate safety needs and help them to grow into independence over time.

During this “Live & Local” interview, WCA CEO Jannette Taylor talked about the mission, how April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and how people can get involved in Sexual Assault Awareness month prevention and education programs.

If you need help, want to help, or wish to donate, more information can be found at https://wcaomaha.org/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan