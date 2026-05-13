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Live & Local Omaha

American Midwest Ballet’s CEO & Artistic Director Previews Season 17 on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local”

By Mike Hogan
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:37 AM CDT
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American Midwest Ballet is your resident professional dance company, bringing work beyond words to audiences, inspiring people through dance programs of the highest quality, breathtaking performances, enriching education, and uplifting community engagement. And their 17th season is just around the corner!

CEO and Artistic Director, Erika Overturff, spent some time with Mike Hogan discussing the upcoming season, reflecting on the journey that led to it, and looking forward at the future of her company.

Information about the season as well as summer workshops and activities can be found at https://amballet.org/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan