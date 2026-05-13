American Midwest Ballet’s CEO & Artistic Director Previews Season 17 on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local”

American Midwest Ballet is your resident professional dance company, bringing work beyond words to audiences, inspiring people through dance programs of the highest quality, breathtaking performances, enriching education, and uplifting community engagement. And their 17th season is just around the corner!

CEO and Artistic Director, Erika Overturff, spent some time with Mike Hogan discussing the upcoming season, reflecting on the journey that led to it, and looking forward at the future of her company.

Information about the season as well as summer workshops and activities can be found at https://amballet.org/.