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Live & Local Omaha

It’s Official: Spring Has to be Here, The Omaha Farmer’s Market is Open! Maggie Winton Explains

By Mike Hogan
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:19 PM CDT
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They actually have a mission - They seek to ensure the availability and accessibility to fresh, unique, products for the public and provide a sales revenue for local growers, artisans, and producers. They are the Omaha Farmer’s Market and they are open twice a week in two locations. Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. they are thriving at the Old Market. On Sundays, Aksarban Village comes alive with activity, food, and goods from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Omaha Farmer’s Market, Maggie Winton, spoke with Mike Hogan about this two-day market that will take place, rain or shine, every weekend through October 11th.

She also discussed how as part of the mission, they believe EVERYONE should have access to fresh, locally-grown produce regardless of their socioeconomic position. That’s why they accept Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and offer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) at their markets!And there is an extra benefit for EBT users.

Use your EBT card at the Omaha Farmers Market to purchase SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) tokens AND double your dollars with Double Up Food Bucks vouchers!(If you get $20 worth of SNAP tokens, you will receive an additional $20 in Double Up Food Bucks Vouchers to spend at the market – that’s a TOTAL of $40 to shop with!)

Spring has sprung and the market is open!

More information can be found at https://omahafarmersmarket.com/.

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How to use EBT/SNAP

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan