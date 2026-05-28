Community Alliance’s Stacy Ring Discusses the Importance of Mental Health Month and Tips to Improve Quality of Life

Community Alliance’s mission is helping individuals experiencing mental health and substance use challenges achieve their unique potential and to live, work, learn and contribute in a community of mutual support.

Recently on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program, Behavioral Health and Education Manager Stacy Ring chatted with host Mike Hogan about the fact that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This month of awareness was established in 1949 to reduce stigma, educate the public, and promote support for mental health conditions. The 2026 theme from Mental Health America is "More Good Days, Together," focusing on community connection. The month is symbolized by a green ribbon, representing hope and support.

For more information about the organization or resources, one can go to the website https://community-alliance.org/.

