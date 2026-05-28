Omaha Public Library Opened New Headquarters on April 19th, Library Director Laura Marlane Explains How it All Happened

Omaha Public Library Director Laura Marlane spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan about the new library at 72nd and Dodge streets. During this two-part “Live & Local” interview on 91.5 KIOS-FM, Laura discussed the long process that unfolded to move from the old building to this newly built, state-of-the-art facility. She also revealed some of the new technology and “toys” that are available for everyone in the Omaha area to use and enjoy.

More information about the library facilities and hours of operation can be found at https://omahalibrary.org/.

