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Live & Local Omaha

Omaha Public Library Opened New Headquarters on April 19th, Library Director Laura Marlane Explains How it All Happened

By Mike Hogan
Published May 28, 2026 at 10:53 AM CDT
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Omaha Public Library Director Laura Marlane spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan about the new library at 72nd and Dodge streets. During this two-part “Live & Local” interview on 91.5 KIOS-FM, Laura discussed the long process that unfolded to move from the old building to this newly built, state-of-the-art facility. She also revealed some of the new technology and “toys” that are available for everyone in the Omaha area to use and enjoy.

More information about the library facilities and hours of operation can be found at https://omahalibrary.org/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan