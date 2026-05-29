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Live & Local Omaha

There’s Much More Than “A Spoon Full of Sugar” As “Mary Poppins" Opens at Omaha Community Playhouse, Director Brandon Box-Higdem Explains

By Mike Hogan
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:18 PM CDT
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The classic musical “Mary Poppins” opens this weekend at Omaha Community Playhouse and runs through June 28th.

Associate Artistic Director Brandon Box-Higdem directed this production and spoke to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the show, the fantastic casting call turnout, and the special events with Mary Poppins and Bert!

More information about this wonderful show for the entire family can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/cameron-mackintosh-and-disneys-mary-poppins/

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan