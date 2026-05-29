There’s Much More Than “A Spoon Full of Sugar” As “Mary Poppins" Opens at Omaha Community Playhouse, Director Brandon Box-Higdem Explains

The classic musical “Mary Poppins” opens this weekend at Omaha Community Playhouse and runs through June 28th.

Associate Artistic Director Brandon Box-Higdem directed this production and spoke to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the show, the fantastic casting call turnout, and the special events with Mary Poppins and Bert!

More information about this wonderful show for the entire family can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/cameron-mackintosh-and-disneys-mary-poppins/