American Midwest Ballet Performing Tonight at The RiverFront, Artistic Director Erika Overturff Explains Why and How You Get a Chance to Participate

Ballet at the RiverFront, is a free outdoor performance on June 4 by American Midwest Ballet (AMB) and Ballet Des Moines at the Performance Pavilion at Gene Leahy Mall. It's also the kickoff for Ballet Des Moines' annual summer tour, for which this is the only non-Iowa performance date, and it's also the first time AMB and Ballet Des Moines have ever collaborated on a production! Oh, and it’s free!

As Artistic Director and CEO of AMB, Erika Overturff, explains in this interview with “Live & Local” host Mike Hogan this event will open at 5:00 p.m. with a festival on the Downtown Green, offering arts displays and activities by community partners including the Omaha Symphony, Omaha Performing Arts, Omaha Children’s Museum, and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment [PACE].

The onstage program also will begin at 5:00 p.m. with live music by Midwest artists. A community dance class led by American Midwest Ballet artists will follow at 6:00 p.m. Performances by American Midwest Ballet and Ballet Des Moines will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the event will conclude by 8:00 p.m.

Seating will be on the lawn, so patrons are encouraged to bring blankets or beach towels if desired. Admission and all festival activities are free.

More information can be found at https://amballet.org/riverfront/.