Gifford Park Neighborhood Market to Open This Friday for 20th Year in a Row, Founder Martin Janousek Chats About This Family Friendly Friday Night Fun

For the past 20 summers, Omaha has been able to enjoy the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market every Friday night. This local farmer's market, based in Gifford Park, is open Fridays from 5-8 p.m. June through September. Their 2026 season begins June 5th and ends September 25th. And every year there has been growth - adding vendors, live music, a beer garden, and more.

Founder Martin Janousek chatted with Mike Hogan on 91.5 KIOS-FM about the origin story and maturation over the two decades of existence. He also explained that if you wish to become a vendor you must contact them via email at GPNMarket@gmail.com.

For more information about the market or to see some pictures from past market nights, one can go to https://www.facebook.com/GiffordParkNeighborhoodMarket/.

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