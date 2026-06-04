© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local Omaha

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market to Open This Friday for 20th Year in a Row, Founder Martin Janousek Chats About This Family Friendly Friday Night Fun

By Mike Hogan
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:38 AM CDT
-

For the past 20 summers, Omaha has been able to enjoy the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market every Friday night. This local farmer's market, based in Gifford Park, is open Fridays from 5-8 p.m. June through September. Their 2026 season begins June 5th and ends September 25th. And every year there has been growth - adding vendors, live music, a beer garden, and more.

Founder Martin Janousek chatted with Mike Hogan on 91.5 KIOS-FM about the origin story and maturation over the two decades of existence. He also explained that if you wish to become a vendor you must contact them via email at GPNMarket@gmail.com.

For more information about the market or to see some pictures from past market nights, one can go to https://www.facebook.com/GiffordParkNeighborhoodMarket/.

-
-

Tags
Live & Local Omaha KIOS Local Content"Live & Local"live and local
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan