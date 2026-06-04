Omaha Municipal Land Bank is Not a Bank…In the Conventional Sense – Executive Director Leslie Smith Explains

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank (OMLB) has a mission, which is to empower Omaha to support sustainable and thriving neighborhoods by collectively transforming vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated (VAD) properties.

OMLB’s Executive Director, Leslie Smith, spoke to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the purpose of a land bank. Land banks are designed as special public or nonprofit entities intended to help tackle vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated (VAD) properties in a predictable, responsible, and transparent manner that supports equitable development and advances community priorities.

OMLB is a local, governmental, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to acquire vacant, abandoned, or dilapidated properties throughout Omaha where they will then partner with the community to transform them into positive neighborhood assets. These properties have been rejected by the open market, allowing them to eliminate their liabilities and transfer them to new owners in a manner most supportive of local needs and priorities.

By driving community revitalization of underutilized areas, the Land Bank unlocks development potential, encourages economic development and enhances neighborhood growth. The Land Bank welcomes the community to engage in this work. To learn more, visit www.omahalandbank.org or call 402-800-1240.