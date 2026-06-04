Opera Omaha’s “Family Opera Series” Kicks Off Friday Night With Surprises and Treats - Josh Quinn Discusses on KIOS-FM

Opera Omaha has a load of fun for the entire family as “The Family Opera Series” returns with the one-act opera, “UnShakeable” June 5th (7:00 p.m.), 6th (2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.) & 7th (2:00 p.m.) at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.With four performances in three days, there is something for everybody.

The story of “UnSakeable” is three years after a mysterious epidemic has left its survivors plagued by memory loss, two actors reunite in a desolate theater using the only common language they can find: Shakespeare. As they search for sparks of their forgotten past, they’ll need the audience’s help to connect them to memories and emotions that linger just out of reach.

As Opera Omaha’s Head of Music, Josh Quinn, explained there are two shows on Saturday and the 2:00 show is the Relaxed Performance. That means there is a relaxed atmosphere which allows patrons to talk and vocalize as they wish. Patrons are free to leave and re-enter the seating area as needed. An additional, quiet, calm space will be available for patrons if they wish to take a break from the performance. There is no ‘Shushing’ during the show. If you are someone who enjoys silence during the opera, this performance might not be for you, but it is perfect for first time opera-goers, those looking for a more casual experience, students and youth who are curious about opera, and individuals with sensitivity concerns or disabilities. While the opera performance itself will have no changes, these audience considered changes have been made in order to make this experience more accessible.

The Friday and Saturday night, as well as Sunday afternoon shows operate with more traditional opera decorum. And on Saturday night there is a very special treat. The Saturday evening performance will feature a double bill with Old School Shakespeare Omaha (OSSO). Audience members can experience the one-act opera, then grab a seat in the lobby for OSSO's abridged performance of Hamlet!

For more information about the show and tickets, one can explore the website https://www.operaomaha.org/season-tickets/current-season/2526-season/unshakeable.