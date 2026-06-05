Keep Kids Alive Drive 25's 15th Annual “Live Forward!” 5K Run/Walk is Saturday - Founder Tom Everson Discusses the Importance of Remembering

Founded in the summer of 1998, the mission of KEEP KIDS ALIVE DRIVE 25® is to help make streets safer for all who walk, cycle, play, drive, and ride. On Saturday, June 6th, (from 7-10 a.m.) they will hold their 15th annual Live Forward! 5K Run-Walk honoring loved ones who died in traffic incidents.

Founder Tom Everson talked about the genesis of the organization and how the movement has grown so much over these many years on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program.

More information about the event can be found at https://www.keepkidsalivedrive25.org/.

