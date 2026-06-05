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Live & Local Omaha

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25's 15th Annual “Live Forward!” 5K Run/Walk is Saturday - Founder Tom Everson Discusses the Importance of Remembering

By Mike Hogan
Published June 5, 2026 at 8:35 AM CDT
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Founded in the summer of 1998, the mission of KEEP KIDS ALIVE DRIVE 25® is to help make streets safer for all who walk, cycle, play, drive, and ride. On Saturday, June 6th, (from 7-10 a.m.) they will hold their 15th annual Live Forward! 5K Run-Walk honoring loved ones who died in traffic incidents.

Founder Tom Everson talked about the genesis of the organization and how the movement has grown so much over these many years on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program.

More information about the event can be found at https://www.keepkidsalivedrive25.org/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan