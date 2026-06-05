New Report Finds Nebraska Nonprofits Generate $23.1 Billion in Revenue, Employ 10% of State Workforce-Nonprofit Association of the Midlands CEO Anne Hindery Discusses

The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) has an important mission. They help nonprofits help their communities. There are thousands of nonprofits in our area – each trying to make a difference on their own. NAM brings them together so that each member can benefit from the collective strength. They accomplish this by connecting organizations with information, education, advocacy and collaboration, thus, helping members focus their energy on the people and communities they serve.

NAM CEO Anne Hindery spent some time with KIOS-FM “Live & Local” host Mike Hogan to discuss the publication of the report “The 2025 Economic Impact of Nonprofits in Nebraska.” Anne discussed the ways this report highlights how Nebraska's nonprofit sector rivals major private industries in economic scale as it employs roughly one in 10 workers statewide and circulates billions in revenue throughout local economies.

According to the report, Nebraska nonprofits generated $23.1 billion in revenue during 2023 and spent $20 billion, with salaries and wages accounting for 31% of total nonprofit expenses. This level of economic activity is comparable to the state’s manufacturing industry and exceeds that of agriculture, which are industries traditionally viewed as pillars of the state’s economy. The research captured 5,483 501(c) organizations that filed IRS Form 990 in Nebraska during 2023.

If you would like to read the report, you can do so at the website https://assets.noviams.com/novi-file-uploads/nam/pdfs-and-documents/Community_Reports/2025_NAM_Economic_Impact_Report_WEB_PAGES.pdf

More information about NAM is at https://www.nonprofitam.org/.